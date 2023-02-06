Four County Career Center Announces Students Of The Month

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Destiny Kessinger from Hilltop High School as Student of the Month.

Destiny is the daughter of Carol Kessinger and is a senior in the Floral Design program at the Career Center. Destiny was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Luzny.

She is a member of FFA, Drug Free Clubs, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Destiny graduates, she plans to work in the floral design field.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2022-2023 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition for their Career Passport.

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Gwen Oxender from North Central High School as Student of the Month.

Gwen is the daughter of David and Michelle Oxender and is a junior in the Medical Office Technologies program at the Career Center. Gwen was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Beilharz.

She is a member of Business Professionals of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. At North Central High School, she is a member of the National Honor Society.

After Gwen graduates, she plans to attend college to become a medical lab technician.

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Sofia Rodriguez from Evergreen High School as Student of the Month.

Sofia is the daughter of Jose and Jessica Rodriguez and is a junior in the Health Careers program at the Career Center.

Sofia was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Badenhop. She is a member of HOSA – Future Health Professionals, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll.

At Evergreen High School, she is a member of the soccer team. After Sofia graduates, she plans to attend college and major in nursing.

