February BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Spangler Candy Company

JANUARY RECIPIENTS … Pictured in front of the newly painted water tower are: Bill Martin-President of Spangler Candy Company, Kirk Vashaw-CEO of Spangler Candy Company, and Russ Davies-President of Bryan Development Foundation. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

The Bryan Development Foundation (BDF) has announced that Spangler Candy Company is the recipient of the February 2023 “Spotlight Award”, recognizing local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements in Bryan.

Spangler’s award honors the company for its creative development of the West Mulberry Street water tower, now better known as the Dum-Dums Water Tower.

The 160-foot tower was painted in the Fall of 2022 and features eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dums.

Spangler Candy worked with the Bryan Board of Public Affairs on the project. Spangler provided resources to support the BPA’s routine maintenance and painting of the base coat, and then worked with award-winning muralist Eric Henn to design and paint the Dum-Dums.

The unique and colorful artwork has garnered wide attention on social media as well as local and national news.

“I’m overjoyed with the creative outcome and positive attention this project has brought to Bryan, Ohio,” says BDF’s President, Russ Davies.

“This has been a fun project for Spangler, and we are really pleased to see the overwhelming response from the local community and beyond,” adds Bill Martin, Spangler Candy President.

“The new design is a landmark for the City of Bryan, and it will help attract people to our community, which is great for all who live and do business here.”

Spangler has marked out an area on West Mulberry Street near the corner of Enterprise Street, where people can safely take photographs of Bryan’s new landmark attraction.

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new events, construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets.

Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.