Four County Career Center Board Of Education Approves Contracts

The April Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. via video conferencing.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

March Meeting Minutes.

Financial statements and investments for the month of March as presented.

Appropriation Modifications as presented.

“Then and Now” certifications.

Wright Specialty/Markel Corporation through USI Insurance Services National, Inc. for Property, Casualty and Fleet Insurance for the 2020-2021 policy year.

The amendment to the District’s Section 125 Plan for 2020 as presented, in response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Participation in the OHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program for 2021.

Advance of funds from the General Fund.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-Retirement of Mary Lillemon, Cafeteria Staff, effective May 31, 2020.

-An administrative contract “One-Year Contract” for the following staff: Jena Schoonover and Jennifer Maassel

-“One Year Contract” for the following certified staff: Steve Hootman

-A second “One Year Contract” for the following certified staff: Taryn Conklin, David Delano, Josh Montgomery

–A second “One Year Contract” for the following certified staff: Kim Cordes, Erin Custer, Tonya Fisher, Rachel Fry, Lisa Hall, Vickie Knapke, Brooke Majewski, Chelsea Redfox, Kevin Thomas, Jill Westhoven

-A “Continuing Contract” for the following certified staff: Shawne Bonney, Holli Horn, Steve Inkrott, Toby Kennerk, Kim Kinsman

–A “One Year Contract” for the following classified staff: Tobi Ziegler

–A “Two Year Contract” for the following classified staff: Teresa Gambler,Jenny Waldvogel, Steven Grimes

–A “Three Year Contract” for the following classified staff: Amy Maassel, Michelle Helberg, Anne Taylor

-A “Continuing Contract” for the following classified staff: Gary Hendricks, Elizabeth Behnfeldt

–Extended days as presented.

-Authorization of the Director of Career-Technical Education to excuse Senior students up to three days in conjunction with associate school calendars.

-The provision of distance learning and implement a plan of distance learning to enable and require students of the district to access and complete classroom lessons in order to make up hours because of the closing of schools retroactive to March 16, 2020 and continue through the period of extended school closure.

-Reject all bids for the Rooftop HVAC Project.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the regular May Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.

–PRESS RELEASE