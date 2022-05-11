Four County Career Center Hires New Superintendent

Facebook

On Tuesday, May 10 at the special meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education, Jeff Slattery was hired as Superintendent beginning January 1, 2023.

Slattery, who is currently serving as the Principal of Hicksville High School, also has experience as a teacher at Dekalb Eastern Schools in Butler, Indiana.

Slattery has experience in the private sector as well, serving as the Executive Director of Trilogy Health Services in Lima, Ohio.

Slattery is a graduate of Hicksville High School. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University, and his Masters Degree from Bowling Green State University.

He lives in Hicksville with his wife, Jaimee, and their three children.