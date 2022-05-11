FCCC Building Trades To Hold Open House

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The public is invited to attend the 52nd annual Four County Career Center’s Building Trades Open House on May 15 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

During this past year, 90 high school students at the Career Center have assisted with the construction of the 82nd new home as part of their career training.



Curtis Miller, Carpentry instructor, and the senior Carpentry classes did the general construction of the home including exterior finish, interior and drywall finish, for Kyle Lovins. It is located at 11569 County Road B in Wauseon.



The Lovins home is a single story ranch with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath, great room, kitchen, dining room, and a full basement along with a two car garage. The outside of the home is covered in vinyl siding .



The junior Carpentry class, under the direction of instructor Matt Dye, assisted with the rough construction. Scott Williams, senior Electrical instructor, and his class did the low voltage, data communications, service and finish electrical wiring.

Installation of the water supply, and drainage was the senior Mechanical Systems & Piping class with instructor Steve Steingass.



Students at the Career Center build one house each school year. The home building project is part of the high school curriculum in the Construction Trades programs.