Four County Career Center Hosts “2024 Spa Days”

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSPA DAY … Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon recently hosted “2024 Spa Days” with over 100 patrons indulging themselves and enjoying a day with complete makeovers along with a light breakfast and healthy luncheon prepared by the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training students at the Career Center. During their visit, patrons enjoyed a therapy facial, Gel-OHH pedicure with warm wax treatment, gel manicure with warm wax treatment, and Milkshake Martini conditioner and style. Guest Services & Skills students also assisted with laundry services throughout the day. Shown enjoying the day is patron (LEFT) Claudette Beck from Montpelier with Cosmetology student (RIGHT) Candice Dominique (Fayette). Coordinating the Spa Days were Cosmetology instructors Kim Dunbar, Jill Westhoven, and Krista Whetro. The Cosmetology Salon is open to the public Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. whenever the Career Center is in session. Call 419-267-2234 to make an appointment.