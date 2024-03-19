Montpelier Parks Director Sandy Gordon Speaks To Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

Montpelier Parks & Recreation Department Director Sandy Gordon was guest speaker at the Monday, March 11th 12 noon soup & salad luncheon for Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary.

The event was held in the fellowship hall at St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Auxiliary President Armeda Sawmiller led everyone in the auxiliary prayer prior to the members enjoying the meal.

Auxiliary Vice President Linda Dilworth introduced Mrs. Gordon for her presentation consisting of an overview of the opportunities for the community by the Parks & Recreation Dept.

Baseball and softball season has begun with games starting in May and the department provides a number of fields to play ball and covers the cost of the insurance required for these sports.

A program guide is published by the department and includes not only parks & recreation events but also community events such as Memorial Day Firemen’s Breakfast.

The guide is distributed to pre-K through 6th grade students and copies are available at the Montpelier Public Library, which serves as the communication hub for the community.

This year’s program guide includes information about the “Passport” system where kids can earn special stickers by participating in various functions and become eligible for prizes. Reading and literacy is promoted this year with a selection of garden-related books.

The Iron Horse Trail, which runs in Montpelier from the Williams County Fairgrounds along the St. Joseph River toward the northwest side of the village near the Senior Center, is under development and must be finished by Nov. 1st.

The Wabash Cannonball Trail is a work-in-progress through Williams County east toward Toledo, with Montpelier Parks Dept. working with Wabash Cannonball partners including the Toledo Metroparks.

A Summer Lunch Program is conducted by the Parks Dept. for all children, all ages, totally by donations from local churches, organizations, and individuals, with no government funding.

This started in 2009 with breakfast and in 2010 switched to lunches. Last year 717 lunches were served and this year an increase is expected. Volunteers assist in packing and serving the lunches from 12 noon-12:30 p.m.

A typical lunch includes protein via sandwich, veggies and fruit and information sheets on nutrition are added. Anyone able to help with this program should contact Sandy Gordon. Health kits provided by area churches are handed out the last week in July.

The Montpelier Municipal Park includes a special “Kids Garden” which is planted each year by recreation staff and kids using some All-American award-winning seeds and seedlings.

The “Kids Garden” is designed with separate areas including Poetry Garden (words painted on rocks), Victory Garden, Pollinator Garden, Herb Garden, Giants Garden, Veggie Garden, Flower Garden, Sunflower Garden, Strawberry Patch and Liberty Tea.

The gardens are in their prime in late July through the first part of August and kids of all ages are welcome to enjoy the harvest.

In May a “Registration Blitz” will be held at the shelter house at Municipal Park for children and youth to register for various seasonal events hosted by the parks dept., community, and different organizations.

Rotary members provide food for this event where T-shirts are handed out along with information packets. Last year 147 kids attended the ‘blitz”.

Montpelier’s Bean Days Celebration is planned Friday & Saturday, July 19 & 20 with a focus on downtown activities both days, morning, and afternoon. Theme for this year’s Bean Days Parade scheduled Saturday at 6:00 p.m. is “Don’t Rain On Our Parade”. A Pet Parade is planned at 1:00 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Williams County Humane Society.

Issues regarding the community’s pool are under discussion. Built in 1958, replacement for a new pool would cost about $3 million. A priority is replacing the pumphouse and possibly new water lines.

The village is looking at various options and working on the pool in phases. The splash pad, very popular among all ages, has been paid off and the pool will be open regular summer hours. The tennis courts are now designated multi-purpose, including pickleball.

The auxiliary thanks Sandy Gordon for the update and more information is available by contacting her at the parks dept. office. She was presented with an appreciation gift from the auxiliary.

Following the program, President Armeda called the business meeting to order. Roll call was answered to “What do you like to do in the spring?”.

The thought for the day was “Charity sees the need, not the cause,” by Sir Frances Bacon. Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Correspondence was read and copies of recipes from the Bakeless Bake Sale in February were distributed.

Members donated treat items for a gift basket to be presented during tax season to the auxiliary’s accountant.

Nominations Committee members will submit nominees for officers at the April meeting. A financial donation was approved for the flower gardens at the hospital.

The auxiliary will conduct a Silent Auction at the hospital Monday, April 8th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 -3:00 p.m. in the small conference room. Items for the auction donated by auxiliary members need to be there by 10:00 a.m. or contact President Armeda Sawmiller (ph: 419-485-4567) to deliver prior to the auction date.

The regular auxiliary meeting will start at 1:00 p.m. April 8th in the hospital’s large conference room. Guest speaker will be Penny Whitney, Parkview-Bryan Hospital Imaging Dept. manager.

The roll call will be “What is your favorite spring flower and why?”. The slate of nominees for officers will be presented with an election scheduled at the May meeting.

A sign-up list for donations of food items for the Staff Appreciation Day on Monday, May 6th from 1:30-3:30 p.m. will be available.