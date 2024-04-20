Four County Career Center Hosts Infant & Toddler Days

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFUTURE CHILDCARE PROVIDERS … Students enrolled in the Early Childhood Education program at Four County Career Center recently organized and hosted Infant & Toddler Days. Led by instructor Susan Myers, these students immersed themselves in hands-on activities with young children, providing valuable preparation for their future careers in childcare. Shown during Toddler Days is Early Childhood Education student Jadea Blair (Hicksville) playing with Trinity Dopp and Destiny Dopp (parents Mike and Tracy Dopp from Stryker).