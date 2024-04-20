Close Menu
Sunday, April 21, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

Four County Career Center Hosts Infant & Toddler Days

No Comments1 Min Read
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FUTURE CHILDCARE PROVIDERS … Students enrolled in the Early Childhood Education program at Four County Career Center recently organized and hosted Infant & Toddler Days. Led by instructor Susan Myers, these students immersed themselves in hands-on activities with young children, providing valuable preparation for their future careers in childcare. Shown during Toddler Days is Early Childhood Education student Jadea Blair (Hicksville) playing with Trinity Dopp and Destiny Dopp (parents Mike and Tracy Dopp from Stryker).

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment
Leave A Reply