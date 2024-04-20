Martha Grime (1929 – 2024)

(Member Of West Unity Presbyterian Church)

Martha Grime, 94 years of West Unity, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan with her family at her side.

Martha was born May 1, 1929, in Archbold, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel and Fannie (Grieser) Beck. She married Kenneth Grime on July 28, 1956, in Archbold, and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2017.

A devoted wife and homemaker, Martha was dedicated to caring for the needs of their family. She was a member of the West Unity Presbyterian Church.

Martha enjoyed making “scrubbies,” tending to her flower gardens, birdwatching, going to basketball games and going to garage sales. What she loved most of all was spending time with her family.

Surviving are her three children, Willie (Kim) Grime of West Unity, Troy (Jeri) Grime of West Unity and Tamara (Matt) Grube of Bryan; eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; one son, Sam; five brothers, Dean, Jay, Harold, Chauncey, and Paul Beck; sister, Ruthann (Beck) Short.

Visitation for Martha Grime will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Private funeral services will be held in the funeral home with Dr. Nancy Berkheiser officiating. Private interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Archbold.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hilltop High School Girls Basketball Program or to the West Unity Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com