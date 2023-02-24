Four County FFA Chapter Visits Area OSU Extension Offices

In recognition of National FFA Week, Four County Career Center FFA Chapter officers were pleased to present the Fulton County and Williams County Office of the OSU Extension with a plant grown in the greenhouse at the Career Center. The Career Center is appreciative of the support they give the students of the FFA Chapter.

Shown above during the visit to Fulton County are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Ag & Natural Resources Educator, Kendall Lovejoy; Family & Consumer Science Educator, Melissa Rupp; Payton Shepard, Diesel Mechanics (Napoleon); Brooklyn Leahy, Floral Design (Napoleon); Maryn Findling, Veterinarian Assistant (Liberty Center); and Don Meyer, Diesel Mechanics (Patrick Henry).

Shown below during the visit to Williams County are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Brooklyn Leahy, Floral Design (Napoleon); Maryn Findling, Veterinarian Assistant (Liberty Center); Ag Extension Educator, Kayla Wyse; Payton Shepard, Diesel Mechanics (Napoleon); and Don Meyer, Diesel Mechanics (Patrick Henry). FFA Advisors are Denton Blue, Jason Elston, Eric Hite, Florence Luzny, Stephanie Pippin, and Larry Soles.