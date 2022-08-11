Four County Hands Out Information Packets To Students For 2022-2023 School Year

To prepare them for the start of school, students attending Four County Career Center picked up their packets containing their schedules and other important information for the year.

Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Wednesday, August 17, 2022 and Thursday, August 18, 2022 for returning seniors.

Shown above receiving his packet from the Director of Career & Technical Education, Rick Bachman (LEFT) is North Central student Travis Turner enrolled in the Guest Services and Skills program (RIGHT) and shown below receiving her packet from Job Placement Secretary, Marijene Tomlinson (RIGHT) is Pettisville student Jenna Norman enrolled in the Floral Design program (LEFT).