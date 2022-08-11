Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance

Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles.

Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated that over 700-man hours were required to build this motorcycle.

Most of the jobs his shop does are much less extensive. Hill’s Performance is in Ney, Ohio, and has been there for more than thirty years.

Jeff said he entertained moving several times to a location with a higher population base but always elected to stay in Ney.

Currently the business has three full-time employees, and Jeff said work would be available to support additional employees.

He also stated that it is difficult to find new people with the proper skill set and fit well with current employees.

Hill’s Performance has nationwide notoriety as they have been featured on magazine covers as well as television shows.

Jeff shared one opportunity they were able to take advantage of was building bikes for several Indianapolis Colts players as well as a team benefit.

He also shared that he valued the opportunity to work with students in the high school in Pioneer. The exposure to young people provided opportunities emphasizing the importance of finding a vocation they enjoy, and when they find it to be the very best they can be.

Jeff said he felt very fortunate to be able to work at a job that he enjoys and plans to continue as long as he is physically able.

Jeff Hill is pictured standing behind one of the motorcycles his company built.