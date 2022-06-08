Four County Instructors Participate In Summer Work Experience Program

Facebook

To keep our career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a Work Experience program sponsored by the Career Center.

Instructors have the opportunity to participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the career and technical area of their expertise.

Following their internship time, the instructors include the up-to-date training methods into their curriculum to give the best possible education to students attending the Career Center.

The local internship site is not responsible for wages to instructors during their training. Through these types of partnerships with local businesses, Four County Career Center exists to serve the people of northwest Ohio.

Shown above is Eric Eisel, Auto Collision Repair instructor (LEFT) who had the opportunity to work at Childress Collision in Delta. Eric is shown working with Jeff Entenmann, Owner (RIGHT).

Eric will utilize the training he received to train the students at the Career Center how to use new types of materials and products and getting acquainted with the assembly of newer vehicles.