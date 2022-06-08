Four County Hosts Week Long “Summer Camp”

Facebook

Four County Career Center sponsored a week long “Summer Camp” for 7th, 8th and 9th graders.

Students had the opportunity to create claymation characters in their own movies, create new art masterpieces through abstract creation, explore the world of vet science, and market their own business they created, all from experienced instructors. Students worked on many activities throughout the week.

Shown doing hands-on learning in the “Animal Adventures” class are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Kaeleigh Martin (Bryan); Brooklynn McKinley (Defiance); Kristen Franklin (Napoleon); Jaelen Brown (Edgerton): Becca Hathaway (Deshler); Lewis Stefano (Edon); Lillian Stafford (Edon); Stephanie Pippin, Instructor; Connor Plassman (Archbold) Jasmine Corbitt – Veterinarian Assistant student (Napoleon); Mia Kelly (Holgate); Lillian Peck (Holgate); Elizabeth Frost – Veterinarian Assistant student (Hicksville); Elliott Kline-Parker (Alvordton); Kaelyn Kinsman (Archbold); Ashalynn Rice (Archbold); and Sophia Beltz (Wauseon).