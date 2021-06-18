Four County Instructors Participate In Work Experience Program

To keep our career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a Work Experience program sponsored by the Career Center.

Instructors have the opportunity to participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the career and technical area of their expertise.

Following their internship time, the instructors include the up-to-date training methods into their curriculum to give the best possible education to students attending the Career Center.

The local internship site is not responsible for wages to instructors during their training. Through these types of partnerships with local businesses, Four County Career Center exists to serve the people of northwest Ohio.

Shown above is Kristan Norden, Job Training Coordinator (LEFT) who had the opportunity to attend training with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD).

Kristan is shown during the virtual Zoom training with Sherry Markley, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities Supervisor; and Rob Zwayer, Vocational Rehab Counselor.

Kristan learned about OOD policies and procedures, the in-take process, the counseling process, and how to observe job coaching in the community.