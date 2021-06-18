Edgerton Fit-N-Trim Makes Donation To Humane Society

By: Alivia Whitney, NEWS REPORTER

Edgerton Fit-N-Trim held their fifth meeting on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Rachel, the Secretary of the Humane Society, was present at the meeting. Rachel gave a short speech on the Humane Society and what it is all about.

The Edgerton Fit-N-Trim members presented Rachel with a $250 check as part of their community service project. Demonstrations were given and enjoyed by all of the club members.

All members that gave a demonstration did a great job. Tina Miller, the 4H Advisor, gave a presentation on “What is Showmanship?” and made sure that all members knew how to shake hands properly.

The Questions of the Month were discussed and given for the following meeting. The Cloverbud members presented their projects that they made for their fathers for Father’s Day.

A meal was enjoyed by all and club members were able to enjoy swimming after the meeting.

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, July 11th @ 5pm.