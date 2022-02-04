Four County Student Of The Month: Ian Hickman (Edon)

Facebook

EDON HIGH SCHOOL … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Ian Hickman from Edon High School as Student of the Month.

Ian is the son of Von and Dacia Hickman and is a junior in the Electrical program at the Career Center. Ian was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Williams.

He is a member of Skills USA, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. At Edon High School, he is on the football and baseball teams. After Ian graduates, he plans to work in the electrical field.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.