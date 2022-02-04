Four County Student Of The Month: Konnor Prince (Edon)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

EDON HIGH SCHOOL … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Konnor Prince from Edon High School as Student of the Month.

Konnor is the son of Kayle Prince and Ashlee Gearhart and is a junior in the Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology program at the Career Center. Konnor was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Scarberry.

He is a member of Skills USA, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. At Edon High School, he is on the football and baseball teams.

After Konnor graduates, he plans to attend college and major in manufacturing or accounting.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.