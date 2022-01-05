FOUR COUNTY STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Jaedyn Caldwell (Montpelier)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Jaedyn Caldwell from Montpelier High School as Student of the Month.

Jaedyn is the daughter of Marcus and Jill Austin and is a senior in the Early Childhood Education program at the Career Center. Jayedyn was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Myers.

She is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll.

After Jaedyn graduates, she plans to attend Northwest State Community College and major in human services.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2021-2022 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.