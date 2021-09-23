Four County Students Participate In Constitution Day

In preparation for the November General Election, students at Four County Career Center participated in Constitution Day student registration.

Melanie Gilders, Director; and Liz Stuart, Deputy Director; from Fulton County Board of Elections; and Mary Detmer, Director; and Cyndi Shroyer, Deputy Director; from Henry County Board of Elections, spoke to the students about the voting process and their rights and responsibilities to vote.

Students who will be 18 years and older by the November election were able to register. Registrations are then delivered to each county’s Board of Elections.

Shown filling out a voter registration form is Derek Cobb (Evergreen) a Mechanical Systems and Piping student assisted by Melanie Gilders.

Career Center Government instructors made the arrangements for the presentation.