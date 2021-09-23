FCCC Student Tyler James Of Bryan Places 4th In Skills USA Competition

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce that Tyler James (Bryan) placed 4th at the 2021 National Leadership Conference of Skills USA held virtually. He is in the Mechanical Systems and Piping program and competed in Plumbing.

Career Center students joined students from across the nation to participate in national-level skill competitions.

Skills USA is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and for further education.

Skills USA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.

Four County Career Center Skills USA Mechanical Systems and Piping advisor is Steve Steingass.