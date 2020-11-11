Four Pettisville FFA Members Receive American FFA Degrees

Pettisville FFA had four members receive their American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention, held virtually and produced in Texas at the RFD TV studio. Video’s, pictures and live zoom shots were shared during the three-day convention.

The National FFA Organization is proud to honor the FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. That honor, the American FFA Degree, is bestowed up on a select group of individuals for years of academic and professional excellence. Less than ½% of the over 700,000 FFA members across the nation become American Degree recipients each year. The following are statements from the Pettisville FFA members who received the gold key of the American FFA Degree.

Gretchen Lee, daughter of Chris and Char Lee, said this about earning the degree. The American FFA Degree is a symbol of the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one. My time in FFA has come to a close. Throughout that chapter of my life, I have learned innumerable skills that I have been guided in honing. I have made connections and gained knowledge that will carry me into my next chapter. To me, this degree represents the fact that I am ready to start this next phase of living; it is proof that I have the needed skills to continue on into the future laid before me, and to keep growing and learning as I go. Gretchen is a 2018 Pettisville graduate and attends Dordt University, majoring in Animal Science.

Brandi Schnitkey, daughter of Chad Schnitkey and Sheri Lechleidner sent this message. The FFA American Degree is an important accomplishment to me and it will always be. It symbolizes all the hours of work and time that I have put into my FFA projects. Working on the degree has given me to the time to work with my peers, developing relationships with them that I will cherish. The American Degree is the last accomplishment that FFA has to offer for me and I am glad that I took the time to work for it. Brandi is an Animal Science and Industry major at Kansas State University. She graduated from Pettisville in 2019.

Madeleine Wixom, daughter of Leo and Jadea Wixom says, my American Degree is meaningful to me because FFA taught me so many different skills. It is a fun organization where I was able to be myself and learn about the many passion’s I didn’t know I had. I wanted to completely close such an excellent chapter in my life by committing myself to achieve the American FFA Degree. Madeleine majors in Wildlife and Fisheries Science Management at Hocking College. She graduated from Pettisville in 2019.

Elizabeth Beck is the daughter of Randy and Joy Beck and reflected on the American Degree this way. Receiving my American Degree feels like a great milestone I have finally hit. It brings me satisfaction in the hard work and dedication I have had throughout high school, but also gives me the drive to continue persevering in my career of training horses. Elizabeth is a student at Asbury University in the Equine Studies major. She graduated from Pettisville in 2019.