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Four Stryker FFA Members Attend FFA Convention In Indianapolis

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Four Stryker FFA members in front of a John Deere tractor at the FFA Convention in Indianapolis

FFA IN INDIANAPOLIS … Pictured are Abel Batterson, Abram Batterson, Grace Oberlin and Brenna Creighton.

STRYKER — Stryker FFA members attended the FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 21-23.

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