Stryker High School Spanish/Art Club Tours Art Institute Of Chicago

SPANISH/ART CLUB IN CHICAGO … Pictured in front of “The Bean” are, front row, Mrs. Shoen, Mrs. Moser and Mrs. Yoder; back row, Addalee Fulk, Anna Donovan, Peityn Crosser, Ava Bowers, Kamryn Oberlin, Kenzie Clemens, Amelia Elling, Avery Blevins, Addison Stuckey, Breanna Cheeseman, Abby Fulk, Rilyn Horne and Aaron Cheeseman.

STRYKER — Stryker High School’s Spanish/Art Club traveled to Chicago aboard the South Shore Line for a day of sightseeing in the Windy City on Nov. 2. Activities included exploring downtown on foot, dining at Taco Lulu’s, touring the renowned Art Institute of Chicago, and visiting Millennium Park to view the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, known as “The Bean,” as well as other park attractions. The day offered a memorable mix of art, culture, dining and city explorations.

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