Fourth Quarter Power In The Purse Grant Goes To Bryan Bear Bags

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFOUR QUARTER AWARD … At its fourth quarter meeting, Power in the Purse awarded a $6,175 grant to Bryan Bear Bags. The program started in 2010 and exists to provide nutritious food to families with food insecurity whose students attend Bryan City Schools. It is entirely funded by individual donations and community food drives. During the 2022-2023 school year, the average number of bags sent home each weekend was nearly 40. This school year, the number of bags has increased to 75 per week. The PIP monies will enable the program to continue providing access to needed food on weekends and improve the quality of life for many in our community. Pictured at the check presentation are Kim Miller and Vicki Rathbun, PIP members, and Brian Cummins, Bear Bags Team Member. PIP has given more than $199,800 to area non-profits since it began eight years ago. All women in Williams County are invited to make a difference in our community by joining PIP at their first meeting of 2024 on Monday, January 29th. Contact Jenny Horn at the Bryan Area Foundation 419-633-1156 for more information.