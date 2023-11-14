Two Bryan Soccer Association Teams Win League Titles

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERU9 LEAGUE CHAMPS … Bryan Soccer Association’s U9 Boys team won the league title for the fall 2023 season in the NWOYSL (Northwest Ohio Youth Soccer League). Pictured from left to right: (F) Rhori Huston, Michael Huard, Brantley Fruchey, Mason Lee. (M) Allister King, Luke Bassett, Rodrigo Glaser, Elijah McClaine. (B) Coach Kyuttza Glaser, Coach Brian Glaser, Clarke Davies, Elijah Lupo, Coach Kelli Lee. The team finished with an 8-2 record to secure the league title. U15 LEAGUE CHAMPS … Bryan Soccer Association’s U15 Boys team finished their season with a perfect 10-0 record to win the NWOYSL 2023 fall title. Pictured from left to right: (F) Keaton Myers, Cooper Clarke, Alex Diaz, Hunter Smith, Colton Sheline. (B): Coach Jason Clarke, Akay (Ky) Karadeniz, Coach Doug Myers, Masen Gineman, Quinn Green, Griffin Boehm, Jeremiah Taylor, Josue Arrizon Martinez, Coach Sean Welling, Bryce Welling, Connor Thiel, Coach Eric Green.