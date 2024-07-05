Free Community Concert & Celebration Coming To Wauseon

Live music is being brought back city by city by city by the most unlikely tour and movement, backed by internationally renowned music industry icons set to surprise Wauseon with an unusual live event!

Over the past couple of years, a shift has quietly been happening. Iconic, world-renowned artists like Jared Weeks, Ricky Skaggs, Kurtis Blow, Michael W. Smith, and Brian “Head” Welch (of NU Metal Supergroup: Korn) join forces with over 100 other Industry Leaders and award-winning, platinum-selling artists and producers to help an unlikely group of “secret revolutionaries” present a surprise free live event to Wauseon to bring the community together like never before!

In May of 2023, almost 500 artists from every major continent on the planet gathered in Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, for The Objective, an Artists Summit established to discuss how to use artistic expression to help people in need and to bring people together in these unusually fractured times.

Legendary veteran artists volunteered their experience and influence to inspire and equip those gathered to use their gifts and skills to demonstrate love, connect people in need with resources that can help them, and make a difference—not just to make money.

With the continued support and mentoring of this esteemed community of leaders, “up and coming” artist attendees have come together and hit the road as a team under the name The Extreme Tour, determined to produce a series of events that will demonstrate love, celebrate community and promote relationship and understanding between diverse people groups.

This is not necessarily a “normal” tour, though. The organizers contend it’s more than a tour, actually, emphatically declaring that it’s a Movement! And they explain that it has been planned in some very unorthodox and innovative ways that match this unusual charitable effort.

For example, rather than partner with professional entertainment companies in the markets they visit, The Extreme Tour finds community agencies, churches, schools, and non-profits to stand with those working to help the community.

Instead of charging an honorarium or booking fee, The Extreme Tour comes for free! And they bring almost all the equipment and personnel to hold these events at no charge!

Rather than performing these events as “paid gigs,” the nationally and internationally touring artists come as volunteers, even covering their costs to get from city to city to perform at the events.

To be clear, though, these sacrifices are made to support community partners’ important work in the cities they visit, not as token donations meant to serve as photo opportunities.

The idea is to take this innovative idea to unexpected (even unlikely or sometimes overlooked) regions, cities, neighborhoods, and venues.

And providing the resources and talent of The Extreme Tour team at no cost has enabled the members of this unlikely movement to support and stand with positive efforts in cities and communities coast to coast in the United States and over 25 countries on virtually every major continent worldwide!

Now, we can finally announce that these up-and-coming artists from all over the world will descend on Wauseon to produce this free community concert and celebration on Wednesday, July 17, 5:00 PM, South Park, Wauseon, OH!

Do not miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a free community event for the whole family, featuring some of the world’s most promising new up-and-coming musical talent, as they make themselves available for “meet and greet” interactive opportunities throughout the city and at the event!

And, as they perform much more up close and personal sets than their normal stage show in large venues and arenas may normally allow them to elsewhere. This will be a unique community event experience attendees will likely never forget!

This will likely be one of the most exciting community events of the year! More than just music, the full event will feature many other interactive experiences and activities that people of all ages and interests will enjoy.

Extreme and action sports competitions, comedy, audience participation games, giveaways, and more will occur throughout the day.

For more information about the event, the roster, the community partners participating, or how to support or participate in the effort, please contact Marlin Frey at mrfrey13@hotmail.com.

For more information about The Objective Movement or The Extreme Tour, please review the attached info packet. For any questions for the organization or to set up interviews or press appearances, please email xtartistrelations@gmail.com.

A member of our staff will respond as quickly as possible. You can also find more information at www.theextremetour.com.