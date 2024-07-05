Yvonne Caplandies (1950 – 2024)

(Loved Nature; Enjoyed Rock & Gem Collecting)

Yvonne C. Caplandies, age 73, passed peacefully in our home while holding her daughter’s hand. She endured a shocking diagnosis of pancreatic cancer with grace and serenity.

We are honored to have walked by her side these last 5 months as she navigated her journey on her own terms.

She was born on November 2, 1950 in Middletown, New York to Richard and Irene (Farquhar) Fiero. Yvonne was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1968 and was Miss Middletown High School.

She later married Thomas P. Caplandies, Sr. on August 9, 1986 in Bloomingburg, New York and he survives. Together they celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage.

She is survived by her daughter, Fawn Caplandies and her husband, Shawn Stevens, son Thomas Caplandies Jr. and partner Kim Flodin, son John Caplandies (deceased) and by her loving grandchildren, Thomas, Cody, Kearstin, and Jenna. As well as great-grandchildren, sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews, friends and doting pets ChiChi and ChaCha (deceased).

Her family will remember her for her playful and joyous personality, and she absolutely loved to say the most unexpected things to garner a laugh. Although on the quieter side, she sprang to life around those she loved.

In her spare time Yvonne loved to take pictures of, “fruit butts”! It cracked her up to take a zoomed in picture of the place a stem broke off. Oranges, apples, cantaloupes… you name it she snapped the pictures.

She also loved her camera phone and would often explore her mountain yard, or the Bashakill Wetland taking photos, walking, and peering over the bridge to see the fish.

Along with enjoying nature and the outdoors, Yvonne loved rock and gem collecting which was right-up her alley. She also enjoyed fossil hunting, combing the beach for seashells, art and even swimming.

Yvonne loved to play casual computer games including Plants vs Zombies, Luxor and Zuma’s Revenge. She completed nearly every challenge in these games with a top score.

Going back to her love of nature, Yvonne loved to identify plants, especially mushrooms. Other favorite past times included watching Judge Judy and completing easy crossword puzzles.

She was always excited to try a new board game and had a blast playing the most hilarious card combinations during Cards Against Humanity.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, July 7, 2024 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio with her Celebration of Life beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating.

Yvonne’s family would like to especially thank Heartland Hospice nurses and staff for their diligent care and for giving their wife and mother back to the family in the last weeks of her life.

To leave a message of comfort for the Caplandies Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on “Tribute Wall.”

In closing, a message of endearment from Yvonne’s daughter, Fawn:

“I’m saddened to announce my mother, Yvonne, passed peacefully in our home with her hand in mine and my other hand over her heart. She endured a shocking diagnosis of pancreatic cancer with grace and serenity. I am honored to have walked by her side these last 6 months as she navigated her journey on her own terms. Mom truly believed that she was presented with the right doctors, timing, choices, and experiences through this journey as each decision point had a clear, “this was meant to be” path forward. I’m so grateful for the quality time we got to spend with her these last months including our “Hawaii Party”, walking in the garden, admiring the “so wonderfully green” corn, crosswords, and day-to-day ups and downs of life we don’t get to enjoy as adults when our parents live apart from us or states away. Please have a coffee, carrot cake, frosty, vanilla ice cream, spinach pie, or macaroni salad and think of your best memories of Yvonne because if she was still with us, she would absolutely be trotting her way to the fridge to acquire at least one of those favorite snacks at 11pm.”