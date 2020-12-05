Free Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site To Be Offered In Williams County

Testing is important to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Williams County, in partnership with the Ohio National Guard, has scheduled a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Williams County on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Williams County Fairgrounds.

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Time: 12pm – 5pm

Location: Gillette Building at the Williams County Fairgrounds; 619 E Main St. Montpelier, OH 43543

Any individual 2 years or older can receive a free COVID-19 test. The testing site will be set up as an indoor walk up event in the Gillette Building. Masks and social distancing between people living in separate households is required. People may preregister for the event, although preregistration is not required. Information for how to preregister will be posted on the WCHD Facebook page the week of the testing event.

At the testing site, there will be two stations. At the first station, registration will take place. Individuals will fill out a form that is required for testing. People who have preregistered will be checked in. At the second station, testing will be conducted. Individuals who are tested will receive instructions for how to view their results from the lab.

The Williams County Health Department will also reach out to people who were tested once the results are received from the lab. While waiting for results, find guidance on the Williams County Health Department’s website or use the following link: https://bit.ly/3qtAB33.

Testing can help to determine who is infected with COVID-19 and the person’s risk of spreading the virus to others. Since it is well known that many COVID-19 cases never develop symptoms, identifying asymptomatic cases plays an important role in slowing the spread of the virus. If people are not aware that they are positive, they may continue going to school, work, or other areas in the community which leads to community spread.

If you are unable to get tested at the pop-up COVID-19 testing site, you can reach out to your healthcare provider for testing or find additional testing sites on the Ohio Department of Health website: https://bit.ly/3qgppa1.