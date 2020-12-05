Premier Bank Welcomes Tammy Chmielewski As Branch Manager Of Montpelier Office

Youngstown, OH (December 4, 2020) – Premier Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Tammy Chmielewski as Branch Manager of the Montpelier office. Chmielewski brings with her 25 years of industry experience. She most recently served as Registered Representative and Relationship Banker of a bank headquartered in Columbus, OH.

In her new role, she will lead her team to deliver an exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on driving growth and developing key business and community relationships. Chmielewski will work to effectively represent the bank in the Montpelier community while proactively helping clients succeed financially.

“My passion is helping my consumer and business clients achieve their financial dreams by understanding their short and long term goals and recommending a customizable solution specifically tailored for them,” Chmielewski explained. “It is very rewarding to know I am making a positive difference in my clients’ lives.”

Chmielewski currently resides in Bryan, OH with her husband, Troy. Her office is located at 1050 East Main Street in Montpelier, OH. She can be contacted at 567-239-4956 or TChmielewski@YourPremierBank.com.