Friday, December 18th Winter Sports Scoreboard

Posted By: Newspaper Staff December 18, 2020

BOYS BOWLING

Wauseon 2281 Delta 1937

Bryan 2215 Swanton 1905

Evergreen 2289 Patrick Henry 2107

GIRLS BOWLING

Wauseon 1988 Delta 1820

Bryan 2185 Swanton 2148

Evergreen 1846 Patrick Henry 1783

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montpelier 51 Stryker 36

North Central 44 Edon 35

Wauseon 4...

