Full Court Fellowship Uses Basketball To Develop The Next Generation Of Leaders

SWANTON, OH — At a time when many young people are searching for direction, purpose, and positive role models, Full Court Fellowship is providing something much greater than a place to play basketball — it’s building the next generation of leaders.

Full Court Fellowship is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring boys and young men through basketball, biblical teaching, fellowship, and authentic relationships. While basketball is what first brings young men together, the mission extends far beyond the game.

The organization believes leadership doesn’t begin in adulthood — it begins in childhood. By investing in boys today, Full Court Fellowship is helping shape tomorrow’s fathers, husbands, mentors, business owners, coaches, first responders, military members, pastors, and community leaders.

Each gathering includes basketball, a shared meal, fellowship, and a practical Bible lesson that encourages participants to grow in their faith, strengthen their character, and become leaders both on and off the court. Young men are challenged to lead by example through integrity, respect, humility, service, accountability, and compassion.

The goal is not simply to teach the game of basketball, but to help develop young men who will positively influence their families, schools, workplaces, churches, and communities for years to come.

The program is completely free for every participant. Every meal served is either personally funded by the founders or generously donated by local businesses, churches, organizations, and community partners who believe in investing in the next generation. Because of this community support, no young man is ever turned away because of financial circumstances.

What Full Court Fellowship offers:

-Faith-based mentorship

-Positive adult role models

-Open basketball and fellowship

-A free meal at every gathering

-Practical biblical teaching

-Leadership and character development

-Teamwork, accountability, and life skills

-A safe, welcoming environment where every young man belongs

No church membership or basketball experience is required. Boys and young men from all backgrounds are welcome.

As Full Court Fellowship continues to grow, the organization plans to expand its mentorship opportunities, leadership development, community outreach, service projects, and partnerships throughout northwest Ohio.

The vision is to equip young men with the confidence, values, and leadership skills needed to make a lasting impact wherever life takes them.

Community members can support the mission by volunteering, sponsoring meals, partnering with the organization, or encouraging the young men in their lives to attend.

Full Court Fellowship believes that when communities invest in young people before they face life’s biggest challenges, everyone benefits. By surrounding boys with caring mentors, strong values, and positive relationships, Full Court Fellowship is helping build stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger future.

The next two gatherings are set for: Saturday, July 11, 2026 – 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 25, 2026 – 6 p.m.

Both will be held at Fisher Gym, 208 Cherry Street, Swanton. For information, volunteer opportunities, or partnership inquiries, contact Full Court Fellowship at FullCourtFellowship@gmail.com, (419) 764-5781, or (419) 902-9814.

Full Court Fellowship is more than a basketball program. It is a movement dedicated to raising young men of faith, character, courage, and leadership — one relationship, one meal, and one game at a time.