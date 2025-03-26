Fulton County 175th Birthday Celebration

Celebrate Fulton County’s 175th birthday this April with a month full of festive fun! Enjoy free cake at select locations, embark on an exciting scavenger hunt along the Heritage Trail, and witness tree plantings in every township as we honor our county’s vibrant history.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with our community’s past and present—and stay tuned for a special county keepsake from The Village Reporter coming this August!

Below, explore a “taste” of Fulton County’s rich history along with locally hosted April events shared with us before publication. ️✨



*Information received after the 175th newspaper tribute publication deadline has been included for free online.