Fulton County Airport Invites Students To Aviation Day Workshop

May 25, 2021: In coordination with EAA Chapter 582, Fulton County Airport is inviting students to experience the thrill of aviation at the Aviation Day Workshop.

This one day event is offered to 7th-9th grade students through the US Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), which is a remarkable organization known for their Young Eagles program.

The workshop introduces the youth of the community to aviation through various classroom styles and hands-on activities.

This provides creative, social, and educational growth to kids and offers them a chance to embrace aviation as a potential recreational or career path as they mature.

Students will participate in specialized presentations on aviation and flight, worksheets, role-playing activities, and hands-on building and fabricating projects.

They will also have the opportunity to tour the airport’s hanger and unique aircraft and meet with experienced pilots from a variety of backgrounds that are excited to share their expertise with the community. Additionally a free lunch will be provided to participants, as well as snack and break times.

The event will be hosted at Fulton County Airport on Saturday, June 19th 2021, from 9:00am-3:00pm. Participation is $35.

To learn more or register, contact Ruth Baumgartner at Fulton County Airport (419-335-3993 l 9460 County Rd 14, Wauseon OH 43567).