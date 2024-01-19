Fulton County Board Of DD Establishes Meeting Dates For New Year

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held their 2024 organizational meeting on January 16, 2024. Board member, Mike Oricko was sworn in to start his third term on the board.

The board reelected the following officers: Mike Oricko, President; Scott Anderson, Vice President; and Lynlee Reinking, Secretary.

Board Meetings for 2024 are scheduled for the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 4:00pm. The Finance/Facilities and Personnel Committee Meetings will be held on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 3:00pm.

The Program and Publicity Committee Meetings will meet on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 4:00pm. Ethics Committee Meetings will be held as needed, immediately preceding the board meetings.

All meetings will be held at the board offices located at 1210 N. Ottokee Street in Wauseon. For more information, please contact Robin Shepherd at rshepherd@fultoncountyoh.com or at (419)337-4575.