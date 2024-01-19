Williams SWCD Reorganizes & Sets Meeting Dates For 2024

At the January board meeting, the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Board of Supervisors reorganized and welcomed Ed Nickolite as he began his 3-year term serving the residents of Williams County.

Ed has recently retired from over 40 years in the Gas and Electric Utility Industry. His primary focus was in Information Technology and Nuclear Power Generation Operations and Maintenance.

In Ed’s professional career, he spent many years managing large organizations, large complex systems, and large projects.

Ed is an active member of the Williams County Pheasants Forever, the Maumee Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), and a current member of the Farmer Veteran Coalition. He enjoys the outdoors and hunting.

Ed believes in a balanced, systemic approach to agriculture/land management. Understand your situation, implement practices which work best for you, your product, and the environment. Then, observe your results and make adjustments to improve your results.

The 2024 Williams SWCD Board consists of Chairman – Bob Short; Vice Chairman – Otis Sloan; Fiscal Agent – Kevin Miller; Secretary – Dawn Bowling; Member – Ed Nickolite.

The Williams SWCD’s regular board meetings are held the second Monday of each month starting at 6:00 p.m., except for February, September, October, and November which will be held February 5, September 4, October 15, and November 12 all starting at 6:00 p.m. The meetings are held at the Williams SWCD office, 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier, and are open to the public.

If you are interested in attending a meeting, please call the office ahead of time to be placed on the agenda and to check for any schedule changes.

Anyone wishing to be notified of Special Meetings or changes in dates, time, or location of Regular Meetings should call the Williams SWCD office at 419-636-9395.