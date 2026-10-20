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Stryker Fourth-Graders Celebrate Golden Claw Win With Ice Cream Party

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ICE CREAM CELEBRATION … Tye Towns’ fourth-grade class from Stryker Local Schools celebrated winning the Golden Claw award for September. The students enjoyed an ice cream party at Panther Express in downtown Stryker.

 

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