Fulton County Board Of DD Honors Shirley Colon For Fifty Years Of Service

At their December, 2020 meeting, the Board of the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities took the opportunity to recognize Shirley Colon.

Shirley became involved with the Board of DD, first a teacher with Happy Time School, then as a board member of the founding board of Triangular Processing, Inc. and finally for the last 12 years as a board member for the Board of DD. Shirley also was a teacher of children with disabilities for over 30 years.

Beth Friess, Superintendent and Mike Oricko, Board President are pictured with Shirley thanking her for over 50 years of service to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.