Fulton County Breakfast On The Farm Returns June 12, 2027 At Sandland Farms

The Fulton County agricultural community is proud to announce the return of Breakfast on the Farm, a family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 12, 2027, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandland Farms in Swanton, Ohio.

The event invites the public to enjoy a free, locally produced breakfast while experiencing agriculture up close through an engaging, close-to-home farm visit.

“Breakfast on the Farm gives the general public a first-hand look at modern food production,” shared Amanda Podach, Fulton County Soil and Water Education Specialist.

“As the gap between producer and consumer continues to grow, we are dedicated to offering an opportunity for the public to experience how farmers care for their animals, how they produce wholesome and safe food, and how they care for the land.”

Registered participants will enjoy a breakfast featuring an Ohio-grown, Ohio-produced menu, followed by a self-guided tour of the dairy farm located at 4397 Co. Rd. EF, Swanton, Ohio.

During the tour, guests will have the opportunity to meet the Brehm families, owners and operators of Sandland Farms, and learn about key agricultural topics including biosecurity, animal well-being, grain bin safety, cow nutrition, milk quality and safety, and nutrient management.

Additional tour stops will include the calf area, milking parlor, breeding barn, and cow housing. The event will also feature displays of tractors and farm equipment, children’s activities, and opportunities to take a crop tour and interact with commodity groups.

Sandland Farms Inc. is a family-owned and -operated dairy farm. In 1940, Harold and Stella Brehm moved to Swanton from the Wauseon area to begin the family farm. They began their operation with chickens, hogs, and 15 cows.

In 1960, Lowell and Barbara Brehm purchased the farm and built a loafing area for the milk cows. In 1981, Lowell, Gary and Hal incorporated Sandland Farms.

Soon after, they built a new parlor, free stall barn, three cement silos, feed room, treatment room, and manure storage.

Alongside Hal and Gary, Andrew and Nathan, fourth generation, are now running the farm and 500-cow dairy operation.

Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm is coordinated by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, Ohio Farm Bureau Fulton County, and Ohio State University Extension — Fulton County, along with a community-based planning committee.

Registration for the event at Sandland Farms will be available at the beginning of 2027. Additional details about the event and links to the registration page will be shared on the Breakfast on the Farm Facebook and Instagram pages.

Guests may also contact the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, Fulton County Extension, or the Fulton County Farm Bureau for more information.