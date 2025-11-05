Fulton County Clerk Of Courts October Report

PRESS RELEASE – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2025 with October 2024 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 288 (249); domestic 15 (20), civil 24 (22), criminal 14 (7), miscellaneous 3 (2), judgment liens 230 (196), and appeals 2 (2) with a total of fees collected being $46,221.51 ($48,678.56).

The title department issued a total of 1,365 (1,339) titles; new cars 53 (73), used cars 701 (717), new trucks 42 (41), used trucks 333 (321), vans 27 (14), motorcycles 39 (28), manufactured homes 9 (16), trailers 22 (14), travel trailers 41 (20), motor homes 34 (34), buses 2 (0), off-road vehicles 33 (27), watercraft 11 (11), outboard motors 3 (3), other 15 (20), watercraft registrations 3 (5), and driver examination tests 119 (177) with a total of fees collected being $604,167.11 ($708,304.98).