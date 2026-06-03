Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases May Report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for May 2026 with May 2025 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 78 (143); domestic 20 (14), civil 14 (30), criminal 14 (8), miscellaneous 3 (2), judgment liens 24 (89), and appeals 3 (0) with a total of fees collected being $50,082.80 ($54,637.79).

The title department issued a total of 1,391 (1,526) titles; new cars 57 (74), used cars 664 (719), new trucks 52 (44), used trucks 327 (364), vans 13 (14), motorcycles 65 (55), manufactured homes 14 (25), trailers 18 (37), travel trailers 35 (50), motor homes 22 (27), buses 0 (4), off-road vehicles 39 (45), watercraft 40 (30), outboard motors 16 (10), other 29 (28), watercraft registrations 70 (164), and driver examination tests 104 (158) with a total of fees collected being $681,564.48 ($778,538.80).