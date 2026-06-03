25th Annual Bike To The Bridge Set For August 1

Cancer Assistance of Williams County (CAWC) will mark a milestone this summer as the Bike to the Bridge fundraiser celebrates its 25th anniversary, with the 2026 ride scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.

For nearly three decades, CAWC has provided direct financial support, guidance and compassion to local individuals and families facing cancer.

The Bike to the Bridge event, held each year on the first Saturday of August, has served as a fundraiser for that mission since 2001.

“For 25 years, riders, sponsors and volunteers have come together to bring hope and relief to those navigating one of life’s most difficult journeys,” wrote Mike Kurivial, chairman of the B2TB Committee, in a letter to community partners. He said organizers hope the anniversary event will be one of the most meaningful yet.

Area businesses and individuals are invited to take part as sponsors. Six levels are available:

— Platinum, $2,500: prominent logo placement across event advertising, a social media spotlight and free entry for a seven-person bike team.

— Gold, $1,250: company listing with logo (with permission) and free entry for a five-person team.

— Silver, $750: company listing with logo (with permission) and free entry for a four-person team.

— Bronze, $500: company listing with logo (with permission) and free entry for a three-person team.

— Benefactor, $250: free entry for a two-person team.

— Patron, $100: free entry for a one-person team.

Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors will be listed in event advertising across multimedia, website and T-shirt placements.

Checks may be made payable to Cancer Assistance of Williams County/B2TB. For sponsorship forms or more information, contact Kurivial at (419) 553-0431 or mike.kurivial@bbrown.com, or visit www.b2tb.club.

The committee’s mailing address is 1425 E. High St., Suite #110, Bryan, OH 43506.