Fulton County Commissioners Approve Ditch Recommendations

DITCH REPAIR APPROVAL … Fulton County Commissioners heard from Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager at the November 17, 2020 meeting, concerning options for two ditches. The decision was made to combine them. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By; Rebecca Miller

The following were approved at the November 12, 2020 meeting of the Fulton County Commissioners with all present:

Minutes of November 10 and Agenda as presented

October 2020 Interest Report

Health Department Inspection Report for Transfer Station

Resolution 2020-798 Increase and transfer appropriations for various departments

Resolution 2020-799 Transfer ownership of Route 109 Sanitary Sewer Line to the Village of Delta

Resolution 800 Release Permissive Sales Tax Revenues to the Village of Delta

Resolution 801 Approve Agreement 2020-109 with A.D.N. Safety Solutions on behalf of the county engineer

Resolution 802 Approve contracts, final assessments and establish maintenance – Ditch 2133 – Rupp (Jeff) (Jeff Rupp abstained)

Resolution 803 Authorize Extension of time to file plans Ditch 2141 – Myers

Resolution 804 Approve purchase orders and travel requests

Resolution 805 Approve public notice of Retirant seeking re-employment with Public Employer and Notice of Public Hearing

With no other business, the meeting adjourned.

During the Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with all present, they voted to approve:

Minutes of November 12, 2020 and agenda, payment of bills and Increase and transfer appropriations for various departments

Resolution 810 Pay Request #2 to Miller Brothers Construction for the Bridge J109.5 Project

Resolution 811 Purchase orders and travel requests

Resolution 812 Hold an Executive Session pursuant to ORC 121.22 (G) (1) to discuss the employment of an employee ( no action was taken)

In other business, the commissioners continued First Hearings for Ditch 2140 and Ditch 2142 with Chief Deputy Engineer Rod Creager sharing the information needed for decisions to be made. No owners were pressed to participate and after hearing Creager’s recommendations, the commissioners deliberated and voted to approve:

Resolution 813 Affirm Former Order Ditch 2142 Pike TWP

Resolution 814 Dismiss Ditch Petition 2140

With no other business, the meeting adjourned.

