Williams County Commissioners Announce Small Business Grants

By: Rebecca Miller

In regular session, held on Thursday morning, November 19, 2020, Williams County Commissioners Lew Hilkert, Brian Davis and Terry Rummel, voted to approve:

Resolution 345 Supplemental appropriations on behalf of Williams County Auditor; Northwest Water District; IT Department; Common Pleas Court; Engineer; Juvenile Court; Park District; and Sheriff’s Office

Resolution 346 Entering into an amended resolution on behalf of Williams County Treasurer

Resolution 347 Entering into an agreement on behalf of Williams County Coroner to perform autopsies and other necessary services

Resolution 348 Entering into amended agreement on behalf of Williams County Communications (including a $4000 reduction as there were some items not required, Commissioner Davis informed the others. Also, the mobiles for EMS and SO have been received and are being stored at the SO’s office where they will be installed.)

Also Signed – Application for Tile or Ditch Repair #2020-09 on behalf of Carlson Farms, LLC; Request to Carryover Vacation for Jenni Hooser from JFS; Letter to All County employees regarding CEBCO Health Insurance Plan and Wellness Program requirements; Certificate of Substantial Completion – Village of West Unity Water System Project; Change Order #3 – Final for 2020 Norlick Drive – Norlick Place Subdivision; Small Business Grant Agreements for: Pete’s Posey Patch $2868.01; Village Reporter $5000; Testament Tatoo $5000; Ajavs, LLC $5000; Nail’d It Salon $3233.51; Kora Brew House and Wine Bar $5000; Howard J. Aube DDS, Inc. $4141.69; Inspiring Hope Counseling $4345.06; Doug’s Performance and Repair $2157.75; A Cut Above $5000; Nettie’s Stop and Shop $5000; Soles Racing LLC/Soles Motorsports $5000; Pioneer Custom Coatings, LLC $5000; Northwestern Ohio Drivers Training School, Inc. $2040; Hillman Walk-In Chiropractic $1693.64; Bryan Theater $5000; Kommon Kravings $5000; and Fountain City Fitness $5000.

Minutes for November 16, 2020 and payment of bills

Commissioner Rummel stated that he hoped the Small Business Grant checks would be written and in the Business owners’ hands on Friday or Monday. The commissioners also reviewed all of the budget material before adjourning.

