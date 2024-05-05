FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Bid Received For Asphalt Resurfacing Program

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, April 30th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Minutes were then approved for the previous meetings held on April 23rd and April 25th. The current agenda was then approved, along with the following items.

A list of payments made for bills, the Dog Warden Reports for periods ending March 16th and March 23rd, a certificate of mailing regarding notices for the first hearing of Ditch Petition 2152-Rod...