Local Unemployment Numbers Show Slight Decline For March

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Local unemployment numbers have shown a slight decrease for Fulton County, while Williams County numbers have stayed the same.

Numbers for Fulton County were set at 5.0% in the month of February but decreased to 4.8% for the month of March. Williams County remained the same for both months at 4.1% percent.

Other counties in Northwest Ohio also saw decreases, while others saw a slight increase. This has equated to The State of Ohio moving from 4.4% during the month of February to 4.5% for the month of March. ...