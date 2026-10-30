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FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Board Approves Grant Funding & Indigent Defense Services Agreement

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The Fulton County Commissioners held their regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. The meeting began at 9 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening prayer, then approved the Oct. 27 meeting minutes and the day’s agenda.

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