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High School Football Halftime Scores For October 30, 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Delta 35, Seneca East 0
Allen East 7, Paulding 0
Collins Western Reserve 20, Patrick Henry 14
Carey 22, Fairview 15
Edon 21, Delphos Jefferson 7
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Montpelier 0
Mohawk 35, Wayne Trace 7

 

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