FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Board Authorizes Participation In OPWC

OPWC …The commissioners approved the county engineer’s participation in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Program during their Tuesday morning meeting.

The Fulton County Commissioners convened for their regular session on the morning of August 5, 2025. The meeting began promptly at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and an opening prayer, followed by roll call attendance with all commissioners being present.

Commissioners began by approving the minutes from their previous session held on July 31, 2025, through Resolution 2025-507. They then approved the meeting agenda as presented via Resolution 2025-508.

Under old business, Resolution 2025-509 authorized the payment of bills for county operations. In new business, the board passed Resolution 2025-510, approving appropriations requests from various departments across the county.

Attention then turned to infrastructure matters, with the commissioners passing Resolution 2025-511 to authorize the county engineer’s participation in the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) State Capital Improvement Program.

This resolution grants authority to execute contracts related to the resurfacing of Road 12, stretching from U.S. Route 20 to State Route 120. Similarly, Resolution 2025-512 authorized participation and contract execution for the resurfacing of Road K between Road 7-2 and Road 8-2.

To close out the agenda, the commissioners approved a series of purchase orders and travel requests under Resolution 2025-513.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:03 a.m.