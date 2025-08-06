Hicksville & Pleasant Lake, Indiana Drivers Involved In Truck Collision

PRESS RELEASE – On August 5, 2025, at approximately 10:15 a.m. Troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to an injury crash involving two commercial vehicles on US 24 at County Road 87.

During the investigation, it was found that John H. Coblentz, age 69, of Hicksville, was operating a 2005 Sterling 9500 LT dump truck, eastbound on US 24. Charles C. Kunce, age 68, of Pleasant Lake Indiana was operating a Mack Semi truck eastbound on US 24.

Mr. Kunce was slowing down to make a right turn onto County Road 87 from US 24. Mr. Coblentz was traveling behind Mr. Kunce, and failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, striking Mr. Kunce’s vehicle as it was making the right turn.

Upon impact the Sterling 9500 LT dump truck ignited in flames. Both vehicles went off the right side of the roadway, and overturned in the ditch. Both occupants were able to get out of the vehicles.

Mr. Kunce was flown by Samaritan medical transport for injuries sustained during the crash. Mr. Coblentz was treated on scene and released. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Assisting Troopers on scene were deputies with the Pauling County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding EMS, Crane Township Cecil Fire Department, ODOT, Paulding County EMA, Samaritan Medical Transport, Gideons Towing and Recovery, and Hague Towing and Repair. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorist to never drive distracted and always keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.